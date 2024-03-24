Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $76.08.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.