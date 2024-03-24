NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.68.

NVDA opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

