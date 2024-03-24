NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.33. 2,236,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.22. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

