Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.