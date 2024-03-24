Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $85.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.