Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

