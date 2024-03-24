Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $20.69 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

