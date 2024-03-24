Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

