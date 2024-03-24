Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 395,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,407.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $99.64 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

