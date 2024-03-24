Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $407,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

