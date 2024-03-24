Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 3,547 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

