Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $634.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.48 and a 200-day moving average of $483.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

