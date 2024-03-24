Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,159,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MS opened at $91.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.