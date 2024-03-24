Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 246 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $304.77 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

