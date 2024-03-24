Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 465 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $185.58 and a one year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.