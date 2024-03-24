Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 5,158 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

