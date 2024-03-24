Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

