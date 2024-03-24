Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Oculis were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OCS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

NASDAQ OCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 5,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,296. Oculis Holding AG has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

