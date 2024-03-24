Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $441.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $452.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

