OMG Network Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $146.79 million and $14.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00082413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001402 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

