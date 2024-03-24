OmniAb’s (OABI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday.

OmniAb Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Shares of OABI stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. OmniAb has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

