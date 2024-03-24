ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,674.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 51.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 314,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,811. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

