Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Stolper Co increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.