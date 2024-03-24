Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Oracle stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.