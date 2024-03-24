OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

OUT opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

