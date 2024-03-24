Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPBI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of PPBI opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,788,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

