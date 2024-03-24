Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 146,196 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTN

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.