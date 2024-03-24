Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

