PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.89

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $41.88. PAR Technology shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 310,120 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

