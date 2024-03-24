Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PATK. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,306,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

