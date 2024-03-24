PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 55,551 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,551 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 9.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 67,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

