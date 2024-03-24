PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 59,014 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for approximately 8.7% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

