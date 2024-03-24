PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 71,921 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,921 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 9.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

