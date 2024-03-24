Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 1,574 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 6,199,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

