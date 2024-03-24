Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 7,237 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.01. 2,135,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.69. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

