Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.68. 1,888,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

