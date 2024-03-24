Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.23.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

