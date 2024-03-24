Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.39.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.87. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

