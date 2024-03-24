Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 40,278 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 314.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,278 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,760,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

