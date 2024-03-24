Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,276.74. 205,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,266.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,095.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $664.41 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

