Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $710.56. The company had a trading volume of 412,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,864. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $652.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.