Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $290.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $297.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

