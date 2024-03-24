Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,353.47. 3,862,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The stock has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,258.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,052.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

