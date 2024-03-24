Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $174.37 million and $8.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 174,421,975 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.