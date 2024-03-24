PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

