Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.47

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.47 and traded as high as C$47.41. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 3,011,114 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0410783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.