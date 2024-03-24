Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

PFE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,830,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

