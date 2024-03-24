Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

