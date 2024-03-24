Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,321,293 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 6,700,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318,882. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

