Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.72. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 42,440 shares changing hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 243,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 526,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

